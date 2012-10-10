UPDATE 1-Indonesia's Bakries say phones, emails hacked

* Bakries say have reported hacking to police

* News comes a day ahead of Bumi Plc board meeting

* Board to discuss probe into potential irregularities

By Clara Ferreira-Marques and Janeman Latul

LONDON/SINGAPORE, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Telephones and email accounts belonging to Indonesia’s influential Bakrie clan have been hacked, a Bakrie official said, pointing to unspecified “suspicions” likely to further strain relations with fellow investors in UK miner Bumi Plc.

News that Bakrie communications were infiltrated over several months comes just a day before the board of London-listed Bumi - created by the family and financier Nat Rothschild - meets in Singapore to discuss progress in an inquiry into potential financial irregularities at its Indonesian operations.

The probe, still ongoing and being led by a London law firm, began after an anonymous whistleblower passed documents to independent directors on the Bumi board. Most of the allegations of impropriety, expected to total more than $500 million, relate to Indonesian affiliate Bumi Resources, the flagship Bakrie company and Indonesia’s largest coal producer.

“We are aware that our email servers and telephones have been compromised or ”hacked“ and we have reported this to the Indonesian National Police, Cyber Crime Unit,” Christopher Fong, Bakrie Group Senior Vice President, said on Wednesday.

He added the group had “strong suspicions” about who was behind the attacks on the family’s own calls and emails and those of family-owned companies, but declined to comment further.

One source familiar with the situation said the attacks had been carried out over two months and suspicions were centering on hackers based in France. The source gave no further detail.

The inquiry into potential financial irregularities has battered Bumi’s languishing shares and frayed already tense relations among investors in Bumi Plc, particularly between the family and Indonesian tycoon Samin Tan, who pulled the Bakries back from default last year with a $1 billion investment, only to watch the value of his shares crumble.

The Bakries and Tan each hold half of a 47.6 percent stake in Bumi Plc, after Tan helped the Bakries stave off default by buying a 23.8 percent holding. However, sources have said he is “furious” with the Bakries, after watching the value of his investment plunge.

After news of the probe into the Indonesian operations and particularly part-owned Bumi Resources, Bumi Plc’s shares, already hit by weak thermal coal prices, dropped to a low of 119.54 pence - compared with a high of over 10 times that after the coal miner re-listed as Bumi in June last year.

The current share price is also a fraction of the value Tan himself, who borrowed heavily to fund the deal, agreed to buy in.

Rothschild, whose own relations with the Bakries soured after he sent a letter last year calling for a “clean up”, owns 12 percent. He was ousted as co-chairman in March but remains a director and is expected to attend Thursday’s board meeting.