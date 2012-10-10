FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia's Bakries say phones, emails hacked
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 10, 2012 / 12:01 PM / in 5 years

Indonesia's Bakries say phones, emails hacked

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Telephones and email accounts belonging to Indonesia’s politically connected Bakrie family and their group of companies have been infiltrated and compromised, a group official said, adding the crime has been reported to Indonesian police.

The news comes a day ahead of a board meeting of London-listed coal miner Bumi Plc, in which the family are major investors. Directors are expected to discuss issues including a probe over financial irregularities at an Indonesian affiliate, Bumi Resources, which has revived tensions among major Bumi Plc shareholders.

“We are aware that our email servers and telephones have been compromised or ”hacked“ and we have reported this to the Indonesian National Police, Cyber Crime Unit,” Christopher Fong, Bakrie Group Senior Vice President, said.

He added the group had “strong suspicions” on who is behind the multiple attacks, but declined to comment further.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.