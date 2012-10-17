FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bumi Plc says pressing ahead with Indonesian probe
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 17, 2012 / 1:40 PM / in 5 years

Bumi Plc says pressing ahead with Indonesian probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - London-listed coal miner Bumi Plc said on Wednesday an independent investigation into financial irregularities at its Indonesian operations continues despite a proposal from one of its co-founders, the Bakrie family, to unwind the group.

“The board will not make any recommendations regarding the (Bakrie) proposals until the investigation is appropriately advanced,” Bumi said in a statement.

Rothschild Group is advising the board’s independent non-executives on the Bakrie family’s proposed split with the group. If executed in full, the proposed “divorce” could leave the London-listed firm with no operating assets.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.