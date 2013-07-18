FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bumi agrees stake sale in first stage of Bakrie separation plan
July 18, 2013

Bumi agrees stake sale in first stage of Bakrie separation plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - Coal miner Bumi Plc said it had signed a sale and purchase agreement to sell its 29.2 percent stake in Jakarta-listed Bumi Resources to the Bakrie family for $501 million in cash.

The deal, which is subject to a shareholder approval, represents the first stage of a complex separation plan and is conditional upon completion of a second deal involving the Bakrie family selling their stake in Bumi Plc.

Bumi Plc was co-founded by financier Nat Rothschild and Indonesia’s influential Bakrie family. But Bumi Plc and the Bakries have been seeking to part ways after two years of boardroom battles and a probe into financial irregularities.

Samin Tan, Bumi’s outgoing chairman, has agreed to buy the Bakries’ 23.8 percent stake in Bumi through Indonesia’s Borneo Lumbung Energy & Metal Tbk in a deal which will take Borneo’s stake in Bumi to 47.6 percent.

