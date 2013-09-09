FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Miner Bumi warns of delay in Bakrie separation plan
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 9, 2013 / 1:14 PM / 4 years ago

Miner Bumi warns of delay in Bakrie separation plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Struggling coal miner Bumi , planning to split with its founding Bakrie family, warned on Monday that there could be further delays to an already protracted separation transaction.

Indonesia-focused Bumi said at the end of last month that it was preparing to send investor documents on the split - a cornerstone of a long-awaited restructuring plan - to regulators, paving the way for a shareholder vote in September.

That now looks unlikely.

“While the company continues to work towards bringing the separation to fruition as soon as possible based on the financial terms previously announced, as a result of ongoing discussions regarding these items there is less certainty around the timing and status of the separation,” Bumi said.

It gave no detail on what had changed in discussions, and what elements remained outstanding.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.