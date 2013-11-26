FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bumi Plc chairman secures funding from Austria's Raiffeisen for split with Bakries
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 26, 2013 / 5:56 AM / 4 years ago

Bumi Plc chairman secures funding from Austria's Raiffeisen for split with Bakries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Bumi Plc chairman Samin Tan said he has secured a $223 million loan from Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International AG that could pave the way for a planned split between the London-listed coal miner and Indonesia’s Bakrie family.

“Confirm,” Tan said in an email on Tuesday, when asked about a report in the Wall Street Journal quoting him as saying that the loan has been approved by the bank’s credit committee.

The split, if approved by investors, will see the Bakries sell their stake to Tan. The Bakries will then buy back Bumi’s 29.2 percent stake in troubled Jakarta-listed unit PT Bumi Resources for $501 million, above the market price.

After missing an earlier deadline, Tan had been given until Nov. 29 to prove to Bumi’s board that he had the finances in place.

As a result of that delay, Bumi postponed a shareholder vote on the split which had been set for Dec. 4. There has been no new date set for that vote.

Tan would hold 47.6 percent of the miner if the deal is completed.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.