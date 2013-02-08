Advisory group PIRC backs independent Bumi board

LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Advisory group PIRC has said investors in miner Bumi should support a board that is independent of the group’s feuding co-founders, advising a vote against the return of financier Nat Rothschild as executive director.

Shareholders in Bumi - co-founded by Rothschild and Indonesia’s politically connected Bakrie family - are due to vote on Feb. 21 on proposals tabled by Rothschild, as part of his effort to counter a plan by the Bakries to unwind the group.

Rothschild’s proposal, if approved, would remove 12 of 14 current directors. He would return to the board himself, after resigning last year, as part of the plan to keep Bumi alive.

PIRC, which advises pension funds and fund managers with combined assets of over 1.5 trillion pounds ($2.4 trillion), said in a report on Friday that shareholders should actively support only independent directors.

“To reiterate, this company should have never been floated in the first place. It is not in the best interest of shareholders that the company keeps on being run by those who brought it to this predicament,” PIRC said.

“A new management is imperative to put the company back on its feet and in PIRC’s view this needs to exclude any founder shareholders or board members having any connections to them.”

PIRC recommended shareholders vote in favour of Rothschild’s proposed new chief executive, Brock Gill, who was part of the team that built the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in Mongolia. He would replace the incumbent, former Anglo American executive Nick von Schirnding.

But the advisory group recommended abstaining on Rothschild’s proposed new chairman, Australian heavyweight Wal King, former boss of construction firm Leighton Holdings - given his “prior business relationships” with Rothschild.

A separate shareholder advisory group, ISS, said earlier this week that it too backed an independent board and, like PIRC, did not recommend replacing existing independent directors. (Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Mike Nesbit)