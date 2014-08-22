FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bondholders approve key restructuring terms for Bumi's $375 mln debt-director
August 22, 2014 / 10:21 AM / 3 years ago

Bondholders approve key restructuring terms for Bumi's $375 mln debt-director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Bondholders have approved key terms for a proposed restructuring of PT Bumi Resources Tbk’s $375 million convertible bonds due August, a director at Indonesia’s biggest coal miner told Reuters.

“Approved almost unanimously,” Bumi Director Dileep Srivastava said in an email. More than 98 percent of the bondholders who attended the meeting on Friday voted in favour of the terms, Srivastava added.

He did not disclose the key terms, but Bumi has previously proposed to extend the payment of the principal of the bonds to 2018 and to cut the coupon from 9.25 percent.

Bumi shares closed 3.3 percent higher at 187 rupiah ($0.016) on Friday.

1 US dollar = 11,675.00 rupiah Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Writing by Eveline Danubrata Editing by Matt Driskill

