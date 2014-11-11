S&P cuts rating on Indonesian coal miner Bumi's $700 mln bond

JAKARTA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services has cut its rating on PT Bumi Resources Tbk’s $700 million bond due 2017 to ‘D’ after Indonesia’s biggest coal miner missed its interest payment.

Bumi said last week it had delayed the interest payment to the end of this month from October. The bond paying 10.75 percent interest per annum was issued by Bumi Investment Pte Ltd Singapore.

“We lowered the issue rating on the $700 million notes because Bumi Resources, the guarantor, has failed to make the interest payment within the 30-day grace period allowed under the bond indenture,” said S&P credit analyst Vishal Kulkarni. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)