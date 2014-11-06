FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia's Bumi Resources delays coupon payment on $700 mln bond to end-Nov
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 6, 2014 / 2:01 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia's Bumi Resources delays coupon payment on $700 mln bond to end-Nov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s biggest coal miner PT Bumi Resources Tbk has delayed a 10.75 percent interest payment on its $700 million bond from October to the end of this month.

The bond maturing in 2017 was issued by Bumi Investment Pte Ltd Singapore, the company said in a statement late on Wednesday. Bumi is part of Indonesian mining-to-telecoms conglomerate Bakrie Group.

Bakrie-linked companies have missed principal or interest payments at least four times in the past two years. The group will opt for the tested approach of restructuring debt, people familiar with its strategy say, even though that risks frustrating increasingly impatient creditors. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.