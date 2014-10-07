Indonesia's Bumi Resources unit Arutmin obtains coal export permit

JAKARTA, Oct 7 (Reuters) - PT Arutmin Indonesia, a unit of Indonesia’s biggest coal miner, PT Bumi Resources Tbk, has been issued with a permit to export coal under new rules that came into force on October 1, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.

The new regulations, intended to stamp out illegal mining and ensure ample coal supplies for domestic power plants, require exporters to get approval from the mining and trade ministries. Among other requirements, they need to pay outstanding taxes and royalties to get a permit.

Arutmin was one of 17 coal miners that owed royalties to the government and risked having their contracts revoked, an Indonesian official said in August. As of Friday Arutmin was discussing payment options with the government, which was asking the company to provide a bank guarantee that the outstanding amounts would be settled.

“Arutmin has been issued its Export Permit valid for 3 years by the relevant Authorities,” Bumi Resources spokesman Dileep Srivastava told Reuters via email, reiterating that the delay in compliance with the export rule would have no impact on Arutmin’s coal exports.

Srivastava declined to clarify whether Arutmin was now up to date on royalty payments.

Share prices in cash-strapped Bumi Resources fell 20 percent in early trading on Tuesday after the company said it had slashed the size of its rights issue by about half to 3.96 trillion rupiah ($324.9 million) due to tepid demand. (Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Tom Hogue)