FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia's Bumi Resources unit Arutmin obtains coal export permit
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 7, 2014 / 10:25 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia's Bumi Resources unit Arutmin obtains coal export permit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 7 (Reuters) - PT Arutmin Indonesia, a unit of Indonesia’s biggest coal miner, PT Bumi Resources Tbk, has been issued with a permit to export coal under new rules that came into force on October 1, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.

The new regulations, intended to stamp out illegal mining and ensure ample coal supplies for domestic power plants, require exporters to get approval from the mining and trade ministries. Among other requirements, they need to pay outstanding taxes and royalties to get a permit.

Arutmin was one of 17 coal miners that owed royalties to the government and risked having their contracts revoked, an Indonesian official said in August. As of Friday Arutmin was discussing payment options with the government, which was asking the company to provide a bank guarantee that the outstanding amounts would be settled.

“Arutmin has been issued its Export Permit valid for 3 years by the relevant Authorities,” Bumi Resources spokesman Dileep Srivastava told Reuters via email, reiterating that the delay in compliance with the export rule would have no impact on Arutmin’s coal exports.

Srivastava declined to clarify whether Arutmin was now up to date on royalty payments.

Share prices in cash-strapped Bumi Resources fell 20 percent in early trading on Tuesday after the company said it had slashed the size of its rights issue by about half to 3.96 trillion rupiah ($324.9 million) due to tepid demand. (Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.