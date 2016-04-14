FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's Bumi says creditor requests court-supervised debt restructuring
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 14, 2016 / 9:45 AM / a year ago

Indonesia's Bumi says creditor requests court-supervised debt restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 14 (Reuters) - Indonesian coal miner PT Bumi Resources Tbk said on Thursday one of its creditors, Castleford Investment Holdings Ltd, has asked a Jakarta court to supervise the company’s debt restructuring.

Bumi, which is part of the Bakrie Group conglomerate, is trying to reach an out-of-court settlement with Castleford, it said in a filing to the Jakarta stock exchange.

If Castleford were to refuse the out-of-court settlement, Bumi said it will obey the court’s decision. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

