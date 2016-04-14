Indonesia's Bumi says creditor requests court-supervised debt restructuring

JAKARTA, April 14 (Reuters) - Indonesian coal miner PT Bumi Resources Tbk said on Thursday one of its creditors, Castleford Investment Holdings Ltd, has asked a Jakarta court to supervise the company’s debt restructuring.

Bumi, which is part of the Bakrie Group conglomerate, is trying to reach an out-of-court settlement with Castleford, it said in a filing to the Jakarta stock exchange.

If Castleford were to refuse the out-of-court settlement, Bumi said it will obey the court’s decision. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)