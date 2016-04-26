Indonesian court orders suspension of Bumi's debt payment obligations

JAKARTA, April 26 (Reuters) - Indonesian coal miner PT Bumi Resources Tbk said on Tuesday a Jakarta court has suspended its debt payment obligations at the request of one of its creditors, Castleford Investment Holdings Ltd.

Castleford, which claimed it was owed $54.4 million by Bumi, filed a request for the suspension at a Jakarta commercial court. On Monday, the judges granted the suspension, which will last for 45 days.

Under what is known locally as the PKPU process, companies typically make a debt restructuring proposal to its creditors.

Heavily indebted Bumi is part of Indonesian conglomerate Bakrie Group. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; editing by David Clarke)