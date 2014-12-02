UPDATE 3-Indonesia's Bumi units file for U.S. creditor protection

* Three units of Bumi Resources miss debt interest payments

* U.S. move follows legal moratorium in Singapore

* Bumi shares jump 12 pct but later give up some gains

* S&P cuts corporate credit rating on Bumi to ‘default’ (Adds S&P rating cut on Bumi, updates share price)

By Eveline Danubrata

JAKARTA, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Three units of Indonesia’s biggest coal miner PT Bumi Resources Tbk have filed for protection from U.S. creditors after failing to make debt interest payments, a move that would give them more time to restructure their debt.

The filing comes a week after Bumi Investment Pte Ltd, Bumi Capital Pte Ltd and Enercoal Resources Pte Ltd also obtained a six-month moratorium in a Singapore court against legal action from creditors.

Bumi Resources shares surged as much as 12.2 percent on Tuesday, their biggest jump since July, but later gave up some of their gains to close up 4.9 percent. The Jakarta stock exchange ended 0.2 percent higher.

Standard & Poor’s on Tuesday cut its corporate credit rating on Bumi Resources, which has been hard hit by a sharp drop in coal prices, to ‘default’ from ‘selective default’.

“We do not expect the company will service any of its debt obligations for at least the next six months. We assess this to be a general default,” said S&P credit analyst Vishal Kulkarni.

According to the latest U.S. filing, Bumi Resources and its three units have missed several interest payments since September on debts worth a total of $1.375 billion.

Bumi Resources has to reach an agreement with its creditors or undergo a restructuring process under Indonesian law to achieve “a meaningful recovery” for its units and affiliates, Chief Financial Officer Andrew Beckham said in the U.S. court documents.

Bumi Resources has an interest in 67 entities incorporated in various jurisdictions. These entities have either started a restructuring process or are preparing a restructuring plan, as well as negotiating with various creditors on their debt repayment.

Bumi Resources is part of the sprawling family-owned Bakrie Group conglomerate, which has expanded into energy, plantations, property and other businesses, mainly through debt-funded acquisitions.

Bankers and analysts say the group has often benefited from its political ties, which Bakrie executives have repeatedly denied, saying the group does not mix business with politics.

Aburizal Bakrie, the eldest son of group founder Achmad, was chairman of Indonesia’s second-largest political party Golkar for the past five years. He is seeking re-election to the party leadership, with the results expected as early as Tuesday.

Some party members blame Aburizal for Golkar’s failure to secure more seats in parliament after the April legislative election. Golkar also backed Prabowo Subianto, who lost the July presidential election to Joko Widodo. (Additional reporting by Tom Hals in DELAWARE, Fransiska Nangoy and Cindy Silviana in JAKARTA; Editing by Miral Fahmy and Mark Potter)