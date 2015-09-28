FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's Bumi says to revise debt restructuring proposal
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 28, 2015 / 10:11 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia's Bumi says to revise debt restructuring proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Indonesian coal miner PT Bumi Resources Tbk said on Monday it plans to put forward a revised debt restructuring plan to take into account reduced cash flow amid depressed coal prices.

In a stock exchange filing, the company said it will hold a meeting with lenders by Sept. 30. It said it expects to reach an agreement on a restructuring framework by Oct. 15.

Coal prices have remained depressed with “significant uncertainties surrounding the prices going forward,” Bumi said.

“As such, to avoid payment default, the availability of cash flow to service debt has been conservatively estimated. This has therefore resulted in the company’s ability to sustain only a limited amount of debt at reduced interest rates,” it said. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

