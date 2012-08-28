FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia's Bumi Resources shares slide after H1 net loss
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
August 28, 2012 / 3:15 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia's Bumi Resources shares slide after H1 net loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Shares in Indonesia’s Bumi Resources, Asia’s biggest thermal coal exporter, fell over 12 percent to a three-year low on Tuesday after the company reported a net loss in the first half of the year.

Bumi made a net loss of $322.1 million in the January-June period, compared with a restated net profit of $231.7 million in the same period last year, because of higher costs and lower coal prices, the firm said on Sunday.

The stock also fell 5 percent on Monday but trade was limited and lacked transparency due to technical problems that halted trading on Indonesia’s stock exchange.

By 0309 GMT the stock was trading down 11.2 percent at 790 rupiah, the lowest since March 2009. Turnover was the highest on the exchange, with over 103 million shares traded. The Jakarta Composite Index was down 0.1 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.