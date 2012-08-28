UPDATE 2-Bumi Resources share plunge shows tough coal outlook

* Operating costs in Indonesia rise sharply

* Bankers holding up merger deals

* Thermal coal prices hit 2-year low in June

* Indonesian producers look to cut costs (Updates throughout)

By Neil Chatterjee and Fergus Jensen

JAKARTA, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Shares in Indonesia’s Bumi Resources slid 15 percent to a three-year low on Tuesday after Asia’s top thermal coal exporter posted a first-half loss, reflecting weak coal prices and high costs that are making life tough for the sector.

Operating costs for most of Indonesia’s coal producers, the lowest in the world, have risen sharply this year at a time when thermal coal prices have been battered because demand has weakened from top consumer China.

Thermal coal prices, which hit a two-year low in June, are clouding the outlook for miners’ profits across Asia. Bankers say they are also holding up deals in the sector as mine owners seek rich valuations while buyers are hoping for cheap assets.

Bumi’s shares are now down 65 percent this year and its London listed parent, Bumi Plc, a joint venture with financier Nat Rothschild and Indonesian investor Samin Tan, has also been hit by boardroom spats and investor worries over debt.

Bumi’s operating expenses surged 68 percent, more than double an average 30 percent rise for six leading Indonesian miners. The costs, as well as currency and derivative trading losses, saw Bumi post a net loss of $322.1 million for the first half.

“It’s part-way through some difficult times for Indonesian producers and most producers would be looking to reduce their costs,” said Alastair McLeod, CFO of Bayan Resources, which saw its costs up 49 percent and profits down 54 percent.

Some Indonesian producers have slashed output as they seek to cut costs and avoid supply gluts. Bumi’s costs to lease equipment more than doubled in the first half of this year, while labour costs were up 9 percent.

It also booked a $50.3 million foreign exchange loss that it attributed to a weakening rupiah currency, as well as a derivatives loss of $145.8 million, due partly to a fall in the value of equity options because of its share slump.

“As the market turns around, all these ‘below the line’ losses will once again turn into gains,” said Dileep Srivastava, a director at Bumi.

Investors and rating agencies seem less confident that a rebound is coming soon. Australian thermal coal prices fell toward $91 a tonne last week on sluggish sales as buyers from China remained on the sidelines.

Moody’s lowered Bumi’s rating to B1 earlier this month, while Standard & Poor’s lowered Bumi to BB- with a negative outlook, citing its debt costs and weak cash flow.

BOOM OVER?

Bumi managed to sell 10 percent more coal, or 32.3 million tonnes, in the first half of the year, but at average prices that were 3.2 percent lower than in 2011. It said it paid $310.7 million in interest charges in the period.

“Questions now remain on the core profitability for Bumi, given the first half 2012 interest bill...with prices likely to trend lower in the second half of 2012 and limited ability to lower the costs,” said Riaz Hyder at Macquarie in a report on Bumi on Tuesday.

The weaker prices have been felt elsewhere. China’s No.2 producer, China Coal Energy, saw an 8.2 percent first-half profit drop and analysts say the country’s slowing economy and rising costs are weighing on prospects for its miners.

Top global miner BHP Billiton this month posted a 35 percent fall in its second-half profit, hurt by weaker commodity prices. It delayed a planned $20 billion project in a move that led Australia to declare its mining boom was over.

The downturn has also hurt fees for investment bankers who were hoping mining firms would drive the M&A business after several big deals in recent years.

Initial public offerings for metals and mining firms in Indonesia have raised just $42.4 million so far this year, down sharply from $641.7 million last year and $1.7 billion in 2010, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Still, China’s largest producer, China Shenhua Energy , said it sees that coal prices have room to rebound in the second half of the year as inventories fall, a prospect that is leading some analysts to see coal miner stocks as a good buy.

“Coal equities and coal prices move together, because people basically mark-to-market the current spot price of coal into the equity valuations. I think that provides you with an opportunity because the stocks have corrected downwards,” said Ephrem Ravi, an analyst at Barclays, who forecast a 20-25 percent upside in the sector. (Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha and Janeman Latul; Editing by Matt Driskill)