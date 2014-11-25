FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bumi Resources units get court moratorium over debt struggles
#Credit Markets
November 25, 2014 / 2:15 AM / 3 years ago

Bumi Resources units get court moratorium over debt struggles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Three subsidiaries of Bumi Resources Tbk PT have obtained a six-month moratorium at a Singaporean court against legal action as they apply to enter a court process to restructure their debt, the companies said on Tuesday.

Singapore-based Bumi Capital Pte Ltd, Bumi Investment Pte Ltd and Enercoal Resources Pte Ltd said the moratorium would facilitate discussions with noteholders and bondholders, according to a statement.

Bumi Resources, Indonesia’s largest coal miner, has been struggling to service its debt amid depressed coal prices. It has delayed a coupon payment due October to end of November.

Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
