Indonesia's Bumi to post 2014 results by next week - director

JAKARTA, April 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s largest coal producer PT Bumi Resources Tbk aims to release its 2014 financial results by next week after it confirms how much it owes to several creditors, a company director said on Thursday.

Bumi could not report its results for the full year ended December yet as it was “still waiting for debt confirmation from several creditors,” the company said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.

The company’s creditors include Chinese sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp, bondholders and “4-5 large banks”, Bumi’s director Dileep Srivastava told Reuters on the phone.

Bumi aims to cut its debt to around $1 billion from its current level of $3.6 billion-$3.7 billion partly by restructuring the debt and finding strategic partners, Srivastava said, but declined to give further details.

Bumi produced 83 million tonnes of coal in 2014 and has the ability to scale up to 95 million tonnes this year depending on market conditions, Srivastava said, adding that coal prices are still expected to remain weak. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)