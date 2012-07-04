FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 4, 2012 / 5:37 PM / 5 years ago

Coal miner Bumi posts Q1 net loss on forex and derivatives

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 4 (Reuters) - Bumi Resources, Asia’s biggest thermal coal exporter, posted a net loss of $100.4 million in the first-quarter of 2012 due to global uncertainty and the weakening rupiah, the company said on Wednesday.

Bumi, controlled by the politically-connected Bakrie family and part-owned by financier Nathaniel Rothschild, said the worse-than-expected euro zone debt crisis caused the rupiah’s weakening and the decline in its share price, which has led to losses in derivative assets and foreign exchange.

The company posted a restated $108.2 million net profit in the first quarter of 2011.

First-quarter revenue grew 19 percent to $1 billion, compared with restated revenue of $849.9 million in the same period a year ago, the company said in a statement.

Analysts forecast Bumi’s 2012 net profit at $395 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Bumi expects to produce 75 million tonnes of coal this year with an expected average selling coal price of $85 per tonne, the company said.

Shares in Bumi gained more than 8 percent in the first quarter of 2012 to outperform the Jakarta index, which is up around 0.4 percent in the same period.

