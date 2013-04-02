FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia's Bumi Resources posts wider Q4 net loss
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 2, 2013 / 10:51 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia's Bumi Resources posts wider Q4 net loss

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s Bumi Resources , Asia’s biggest thermal coal exporter, posted an increase of more than 300 percent in net losses for the fourth quarter on derivatives transactions and higher interest payments.

Net loss was $34.21 million, compared with an $8.3 million net loss in the same period a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations based on published full-year and nine month results.

Bumi, the leading Indonesian miner in the world’s biggest exporter of thermal coal, posted 2012 net losses of $666.21 million, compared with a restated net profit of $216.29 million in the previous year.

Its full year derivatives losses were $344.86 million versus a profit of $66.06 million in 2011, according to its financial report.

The Jakarta-based miner’s 2012 revenues were $3.8 billion, compared with a $4.0 billion a year earlier.

Bumi, with a market capitalisation of $1.5 billion, is controlled by the Bakrie Group, which joined forces with the Rothschild banking dynasty to list Indonesian coal assets in London via Bumi Plc. (Reporting by Janeman Latul)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.