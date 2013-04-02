Indonesia's Bumi Resources posts wider Q4 net loss

JAKARTA, April 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s Bumi Resources , Asia’s biggest thermal coal exporter, posted an increase of more than 300 percent in net losses for the fourth quarter on derivatives transactions and higher interest payments.

Net loss was $34.21 million, compared with an $8.3 million net loss in the same period a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations based on published full-year and nine month results.

Bumi, the leading Indonesian miner in the world’s biggest exporter of thermal coal, posted 2012 net losses of $666.21 million, compared with a restated net profit of $216.29 million in the previous year.

Its full year derivatives losses were $344.86 million versus a profit of $66.06 million in 2011, according to its financial report.

The Jakarta-based miner’s 2012 revenues were $3.8 billion, compared with a $4.0 billion a year earlier.

Bumi, with a market capitalisation of $1.5 billion, is controlled by the Bakrie Group, which joined forces with the Rothschild banking dynasty to list Indonesian coal assets in London via Bumi Plc. (Reporting by Janeman Latul)