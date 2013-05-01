Indonesian coal miner Bumi Q1 net loss narrows

JAKARTA, May 1 (Reuters) - Bumi Resources, Asia’s biggest thermal coal exporter, posted a net loss of $62.9 million in the first quarter of 2013, compared with a $100.4 million net loss in the same period a year ago, the company said on Wednesday.

Bumi, controlled by the politically-connected Bakrie family and part-owned by financier Nathaniel Rothschild, said revenue declined 6 percent to $942.53 million from $1 billion.

The Jakarta-based company recorded lower tax expenses and turned a $1.42 million profit on derivatives transaction in the first quarter of 2013, compared with a $16.22 million loss in the same period a year ago.