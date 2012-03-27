UPDATE 1-Bumi shakes up board, brings in Samin Tan

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - Indonesian coal miner Bumi Plc has approved a shake-up of its board that will bring in a new chairman and chief executive after demands from key investors, but will also retain co-founder Nat Rothschild as director.

London-listed Bumi, reporting its first full-year results since the company made its market debut in June, said Indonesian coal entrepreneur Samin Tan, who became a major investor alongside the Bakrie family last year, would become chairman.

Indra Bakrie, the previous chairman, has been appointed to the role of co-chairman, effectively assuming a lesser role. Tan and the Bakrie family together own 29.9 percent of voting rights in Bumi Plc, after Tan helped the politically-connected Bakries pull back from the brink of a debt crisis last year.

Rothschild, who was co-chairman until Monday’s shake-up, will stay on the board in a sign of rapprochement with the Indonesian partners who sought to oust him last month.

Bumi posted a maiden operating profit of $280 million, on underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $427 million, broadly in line with market expectations, boosted by realised prices that rose almost a third.

It posted a pretax loss, however, of $115 million.

The miner said production volumes at PT Berau and PT Bumi, its key operating subsidiaries, increased by 9 percent to 85 million tonnes, adding it was on track to deliver 23 million tonnes of production from PT Berau and 75 million tonnes for PT Bumi in 2012.