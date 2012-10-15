FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rothschild resigns from Bumi board, slams Bakrie proposal
October 15, 2012 / 5:16 PM / 5 years ago

Rothschild resigns from Bumi board, slams Bakrie proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Financier Nat Rothschild said he was resigning from the board of Bumi Plc, saying a proposal by his Indonesian partners, the influential Bakrie family, to split out assets from the London-listed company is not in the interest of shareholders.

“Given the scale of the alleged irregularities, as well as other facts not yet in the public domain, it would be a disgrace to proceed with, or even to entertain, the proposal,” he said in a letter to Bumi Chairman and major investor Samin Tan.

