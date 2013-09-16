FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Miner Bumi says separation plan should complete by November
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#New Issues News
September 16, 2013 / 6:21 AM / 4 years ago

Miner Bumi says separation plan should complete by November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Coal mining group Bumi , which plans to split with the Indonesian Bakrie family that co-founded the company, said on Monday that the protracted separation deal should complete by November.

Bumi, created to bring together Indonesian mining assets in a London-listed company, has struggled with feuding shareholders since its creation in 2010 and in February agreed the terms of a split with the Bakrie family.

The separation process has, however, been subject to delays. Investor documents, which the company had said would be sent out in August, will now be sent out in October, the company said, paving the way for the deal to complete by the end of November.

“It (the company) has agreed to modify certain of the conditions to, and timing of, the closing of the Separation in order to facilitate the resolution of certain outstanding items,” Bumi said in a statement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.