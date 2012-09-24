FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shares in Indonesia's Bumi fall 10 pct on investigation
#Credit Markets
September 24, 2012 / 7:06 AM / in 5 years

Shares in Indonesia's Bumi fall 10 pct on investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Shares in Indonesia’s PT Bumi Resources, Asia’s largest thermal coal exporter, extended early losses and were down more than 10 percent on Monday after its biggest shareholder said it was investigating potential financial irregularities.

Bumi Plc said development funds at Bumi Resources, in which it owns a 29 percent stake, will be a focus of an urgent investigation into allegations of potential financial and other irregularities at its Indonesian operations.

Bumi Resources traded down 10.7 percent by 0656 GMT at 750 rupiah, versus a 0.7 percent fall in the broader Jakarta index . The shares have been under pressure this year over debt concerns.

