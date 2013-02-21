Rothschild defeated in Bumi showdown

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Financier Nat Rothschild, co-founder of coal miner Bumi Plc, was defeated in his bid to oust the company’s current chairman and chief executive on Thursday, losing a public showdown with Indonesia’s influential Bakrie family.

Hedge fund veteran Rothschild had wanted to oust 12 of 14 board members, bring in his own team and join the board himself.

Shareholders rejected Rothschild’s attempt to rejoin the board and also opted to keep the current top management, voting against his proposed replacements.