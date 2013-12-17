FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shareholders in miner Bumi back split with Bakrie family
December 17, 2013

Shareholders in miner Bumi back split with Bakrie family

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Indonesia-focused coal miner Bumi Plc have backed a planned split with the influential Bakrie family that co-founded the company, a key step towards the long-awaited overhaul of the group.

The divorce plan was widely expected to be approved at a shareholder meeting on Tuesday, after co-founder and investor Nat Rothschild struck a last-minute peace deal with management, and lent his support.

In the end, more than 91 percent of those voting supported a key vote on the sale of the Bumi Resources subsidiary, paving the way for a split which investors hope can fundamentally revamp a business battered by boardroom rows, allegations of wrongdoing on all sides and a sharp drop in the price of coal.

