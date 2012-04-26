Malaysian tycoon Ananda Krishnan selling Bumi Armada stake-source

April 26 (Reuters) - Malaysian tycoon Ananda Krishnan is selling 600 million shares worth around $825 million in offshore oilfield services provider Bumi Armada, according to a source familiar with the deal. The shares are being priced at a range between 3.95 and 4.09 Malaysian ringgits, the source said, representing a discount to the closing price of 3.5 to 6 percent.

A call to a company spokeswoman was not immediately returned.

Ananda, Malaysia’s second richest man, is engaged in a mass sell-off of assets. News on March 29th of a possible IPO of Astro All Asia Networks followed on the heels of a $2.8 billion sale of his power assets and proposal to hive off a stake in his satellite operator MEASAT Global.

CIMB is the bookrunner on the trade, the source said. (Reporting By Elzio Barreto, writing by Lawrence White)