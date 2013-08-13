FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysian Bumi Armada's unit to issue $1.5 bln debt notes
August 13, 2013 / 11:48 AM / in 4 years

Malaysian Bumi Armada's unit to issue $1.5 bln debt notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 (Reuters) - A unit of Malaysia’s Bumi Armada Bhd will set up a $1.5 billion multi-currency euro medium term note programme to finance the oil and gas service firm’s capital expenditure and other financing requirements.

The debt programme will help Bumi Armada Capital Offshore Ltd tap international debt markets and provide flexibility in raising funds in variety of tenors and currencies, Bumi Armada said in a statement to the stock exchange on Tuesday.

The net proceeds raised from each issue of notes will also finance start-up and investment costs for Bumi Armada’s projects and refinance existing debt, the firm said.

Joint arrangers for the programme are HSBC, Merrill Lynch and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited, Bumi Armada said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
