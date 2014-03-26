FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's Bumi Armada to raise up to $454 mln in Islamic bonds
#Credit Markets
March 26, 2014 / 11:57 AM / 3 years ago

Malaysia's Bumi Armada to raise up to $454 mln in Islamic bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 (Reuters) - Malaysian oil field services firm Bumi Armada Bhd said it planned to raise up to 1.5 billion ringgit ($453.9 million) in Islamic bonds after receiving approval from the securities commission.

Funds from the sukuk programme will go towards financing start-up and investment costs for projects, refinancing existing debt and general corporate purposes, Bumi Armada said on Wednesday in an announcement to the stock exchange.

The sukuk will be issued through wholly owned unit Bumi Armada Capital Sdn Bhd and will be guaranteed by Bumi Armada. It will carry no credit rating.

Maybank Investment Bank Bhd is advising the firm on the programme and the first sukuk issued under the programme. Bumi Armada established a $1.5 billion multi-currency medium-term note programme last August for similar purposes . ($1 = 3.3045 Malaysian Ringgit) (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; editing by Jane Baird)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

