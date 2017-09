(Repeats to add RIC for Bumi Resources)

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Nov 25 (Reuters) - Bumi Capital Pte Ltd : * Co and enercoal resources filed an application in Singapore to enter into a formal court process * Court process to restructure their obligations under the notes and bonds they have issued * Singapore subsidiaries have sought and obtained a moratorium of six months against legal and enforcement action

Source text for Eikon