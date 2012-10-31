FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bumi says lower prices hit, Bumi Resources under review
October 31, 2012 / 7:21 AM / 5 years ago

Bumi says lower prices hit, Bumi Resources under review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Coal miner Bumi Plc said on Wednesday lower prices had hit its Berau division despite an increase in volumes, but was unable to report numbers for part-owned Bumi Resources, which has requested an audit of its third-quarter numbers.

Bumi’s major shareholders, including financier Nat Rothschild and Indonesia’s influential Bakrie family, are in the throes of a complex divorce which could leave the firm without operating assets. Bumi has also begun a probe into alleged financial irregularities at Indonesian operations including Bumi Resources.

It said on Wednesday that probe was continuing.

In the third quarter, Berau, 85 percent owned by Bumi Plc, saw volumes up 4 percent at 5.5 million tonnes of coal, but prices dropped 17 percent quarter-on-quarter.

The division targets 21 million tonnes of production this year.

