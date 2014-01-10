FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia's Bumi shareholders approve CIC debt deal
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
January 10, 2014 / 10:01 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia's Bumi shareholders approve CIC debt deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Indonesia’s Bumi Resources, Asia’s biggest thermal coal exporter, approved on Friday a proposed $1.3 billion debt-for-equity swap deal with China’s sovereign wealth fund, CIC, despite the absence of a key shareholder.

“I hope the deal will be final before Chinese New Year, this month,” said Andrew Beckham, a director at Bumi Resources.

A collapse of the Chinese deal would have been disastrous for Bumi Resources, which has suffered downgrades from ratings agencies and faces bloated debt even as coal prices remain soft.

Asia Resource Minerals, the London-listed company previously known as Bumi Plc and which owns 29 percent of Bumi Resources, said late on Thursday it would not attend the Indonesian company’s shareholder meeting on Friday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.