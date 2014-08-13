Bumitama Agri Q2 net profit jumps 90 pct on higher palm oil sales

SINGAPORE, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Palm oil firm Bumitama Agri Ltd said on Wednesday its net profit for the quarter ended June 30 rose nearly 90 percent from a year earlier, buoyed by higher selling prices and sales volumes for both crude palm oil and palm kernel.

The Singapore-listed oil palm plantation company reported a net profit for the second quarter of 293.3 billion rupiah ($25.1 million). Its revenue for the quarter rose 49 percent on the year to 1.5 trillion rupiah. (1 US dollar = 11,685.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Richard Pullin)