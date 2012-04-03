Bumitama Agri to raise up to $194 mln in Singapore IPO

SINGAPORE, April 3 (Reuters) - Indonesian palm oil firm Bumitama Agri Ltd plans to raise up to S$244 million ($194 million) through an initial public offering in Singapore after pricing its shares at the top of an indicative range.

Singapore has seen a string of IPOs returning to the market this year, as Asian shares have rallied on signs of an improving global economy.

Bumitama said it plans to sell a total of 327.4 million shares, including an over-allotment option, at S$0.745 each, the prospectus said. Last month, the company had set an indicative price range of S$0.675 to S$0.745, a source said.

The company will list its shares on April 12.

Bumitama said a total of 124.8 million shares were placed to cornerstone investors, including Hwang Investment Management Bhd, UOB Asset Management Ltd and Wii Pte Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wilmar International Ltd.

DBS and HSBC are the joint issue managers, bookrunners and underwriters for the deal. ($1 = 1.2574 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Anshuman Daga)