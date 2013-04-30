FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Decision on bank stress tests within two months -Buba
#Bank Stress Tests(THD)
April 30, 2013 / 10:27 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-Decision on bank stress tests within two months -Buba

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects date of remarks)

FRANKFURT, April 30 (Reuters) - European regulators will decide within two months how to conduct an extensive review of the euro zone’s lenders, Bundesbank Vice-President Sabine Lautenschlaeger said.

Before the European Central Bank starts supervising euro zone banks next year as a first step towards a planned banking union, it wants to take stock of the lenders’ health. So far it has been unclear how such a review would fit in with stress tests planned by the European Banking Authority.

Lautenschlaeger, who is in charge of banking supervision on the German central bank’s board, said the ECB, the EBA and national supervisors had decided to cooperate on the matter and were now discussing details.

Lautenschlaeger’s remarks were made on Monday but embargoed for release on Tuesday. (Reporting by Eva Kuehnen, Jonathan Gould in Frankfurt and Laura Noonan in London; editing by Stephen Nisbet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
