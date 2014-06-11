FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bundesbank's Dombret says up to market to revive ABS sector
June 11, 2014 / 11:56 AM / 3 years ago

Bundesbank's Dombret says up to market to revive ABS sector

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 11 (Reuters) - It is up to the market and not public authorities to take the leading role in reviving the asset-backed securities (ABS) market, Bundesbank board member Andreas Dombret said on Wednesday.

“Investors are interested in asset backed securities and there is a good reason why it’s important to revitalise the asset backed securities market,” Dombret told reporters during a visit to London.

“First and foremost it’s a job for the industry itself. One should not always call for the public sector to be in the forefront when it should be in the interests of the market itself to revitalise that,” he added. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Catherine Evans)

