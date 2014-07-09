FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dombret-Bundesbank should report to ECB on large bank supervision
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
Reuters Newsmaker
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 9, 2014 / 7:22 AM / 3 years ago

Dombret-Bundesbank should report to ECB on large bank supervision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 9 (Reuters) - Bundesbank banking supervision chief Andreas Dombret said the bank should report directly to the European Central Bank in its supervision of big banks, bypassing German financial regulator BaFin, who it currently reports to.

“In my opinion, the Bundesbank must remain at the same level as the other supervisory bodies,” Dombret said on Wednesday. “That is the only way we can have a functional supervision.”

From November onwards, the ECB will take over the supervision of 120 of the euro zone’s biggest banks, including 21 German ones. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; writing by Alexandra Hudson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.