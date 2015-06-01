FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bundesbank official warns Greece critical but spillover limited - newspaper
June 1, 2015 / 5:50 AM / 2 years ago

Bundesbank official warns Greece critical but spillover limited - newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 1 (Reuters) - The situation in Greece is critical but the direct danger to European banks is relatively small, a senior official at Germany’s Bundesbank told a newspaper on Monday.

“The Greek government would be well advised to act quickly - for the Greek banks, it is five minutes to midnight,” Andreas Dombret, an executive board member of the German central bank, told Germany’s Bild newspaper.

“The situation in Greece is very critical and bank customers see that naturally,” he said, adding: “The direct dangers for European banks are relatively small.” (Reporting By John O‘Donnell; Editing by Michelle Martin)

