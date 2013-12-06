FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bundesbank raises growth outlook for Germany
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 6, 2013 / 7:46 AM / 4 years ago

Bundesbank raises growth outlook for Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Germany’s Bundesbank raised its forecast for growth of the euro zone’s largest economy this year and next on Friday, highlighting the increasing divergence between the currency block’s member countries.

The bank said it expects Germany to grow 0.5 percent this year and 1.7 percent next year compared with June-forecasts of 0.3 percent and 1.5 percent respectively.

The bi-annual projections also forecast growth of 2.0 percent in 2015.

Germany has been a major driver of the euro zone recovery, which has lost some of its momentum recently with major economies like France and Italy loosing steam.

The Bundesbank said the improvement was driven mainly by demand at home rather then from abroad, benefiting from low-interest rates and growing incomes.

“The German economy is in good shape: the unemployment rate is low, employment is rising, and wage growth is returning to normal,” Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.