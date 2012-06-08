IOUs at German central bank near 700 bln euros

FRANKFURT, June 8 (Reuters) - The tab that Greece, Italy, Spain and other debt-hobbled countries have built up with Germany’s central bank jumped 50 billion euros last month to almost 700 billion euros, underscoring the imbalances that limit-free ECB loans are creating in the euro zone.

Data published by the Bundesbank on Friday showed the imbalances in the euro zone’s TARGET2 country-to-country payment system hit a record 698.6 billion euros in May, up from 644.2 billion the previous month.

Greece, Ireland, Italy, Portugal and Spain have built up the huge IOUs with the Bundesbank as the foreign investment that once balanced out those countries’ spending on German-made goods has dried up.

The problem is compounded by savers shifting their money out of troubled countries, and by banks in Germany and other parts of the healthier northern euro zone core that are no longer extending credit to their periphery counterparts.

This is forcing central banks in stronger states to make huge ‘virtual’ payments that some economists think would cost Germany hundreds of billions of euros if the euro fell apart, because countries leaving the shared currency would be unlikely to pay the money back in full.

However, as there are no limits within the TARGET2 system, central bankers stress the build up at the Bundesbank should not be an issue if there is no breakup and should recede naturally. )