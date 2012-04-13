FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lone Star buys former Lehman "Excalibur" assets
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 13, 2012 / 4:25 PM / in 5 years

Lone Star buys former Lehman "Excalibur" assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 13 (Reuters) - Private equity company Lone Star agreed to buy the former Lehman Brothers “Excalibur” portfolio from Germany’s Bundesbank, which is managing the sale of securities that the defaulted U.S. investment bank had posted as collateral for funding in 2008.

The Bundesbank said on Friday it had sold Excalibur to Lone Star for an undisclosed sum. The vehicle has a nominal value of 1.4 billion euros ($1.8 billion), compared with 2.16 billion originally. The deal is due to close at the end of the month.

Excalibur is the largest position in a portfolio of assets which Lehman had posted as collateral at the Bundesbank for taking 8.5 billion euros from the European Central Bank in 2008. Lehman defaulted in September 2008.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.