Bundesbanker warns of dilution of global capital rules

FRANKFURT, March 19 (Reuters) - A delay in introducing tougher capital rules must not lead to the new global regulatory framework being watered down, Bundesbank board member Andreas Dombret warned on Tuesday.

The new rules known as Basel III are the world’s main regulatory response to the 2007-09 financial crisis. They are aimed at ensuring that banks can withstand shocks better without taxpayer help.

Both the United States and the EU missed the January deadline for the start of a six-year phase-in of the new regime.

Earlier this year, the Basel Committee of banking supervisors, which devised Basel III, gave banks concessions on a planned new liquidity rule to enable them to withstand market squeezes unaided.

Formal introduction of Basel III in the EU is not expected to start until January 2014 or later, and no start date has been set in the United States.

“The initial implementation timelines have been modified in the EU and the U.S. We need to make sure that such delays do not lead to a watering down of the measures that we agreed upon internationally,” Dombret said in the text of a speech to be delivered at a Frankfurt Finance Summit conference.

“The global financial system needs global rules,” said Dombret, who is in charge of financial stability and risk control at the Bundesbank.

The head of the International Monetary Fund, Christine Lagarde, made similar comments earlier in the day, saying the IMF was particularly worried about the delay of Basel III in major jurisdictions.

She said different rates of implementation could contribute to dilution of overall minimum standards, which could affected longer term business decisions, strain credit markets and spill over to the real economy.

The Basel Committee of global regulators, which drafted Basel III, said on Tuesday that the world’s top banks have made big strides towards meeting the rules several years before full compliance is required.

It said the world’s top 101 banks would have needed an extra 208.2 billion euros ($270 billion) had Basel been in force in June 2012 - 176 billion euros less than in its previous study in December 2011. (Reporting by Eva Kuehnen and Huw Jones)