Europe bank watchdog could curb excess risk-Buba

FRANKFURT, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Europe’s single banking supervisor should be able to stop the build-up of excess risks in the banking sector stemming from specific economic sectors or sovereign debt, Bundesbank deputy chief Sabine Lautenschlaeger said.

Protecting banks from being affected by weak public finances requires not only good supervision but also regulation which prevents banks from taking on excessive risk through state financing, Lautenschlaeger said.

“Such regulation should, for instance, include upper limits for lending to governments. It should also encompass appropriate capital backing for government bonds,” she told a financial conference in Frankfurt.

The European Central Bank is setting up a banking supervisor that is due to become operational in 2014. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)