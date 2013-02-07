FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Europe bank watchdog could curb excess risk-Buba
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 7, 2013 / 5:37 PM / in 5 years

Europe bank watchdog could curb excess risk-Buba

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Europe’s single banking supervisor should be able to stop the build-up of excess risks in the banking sector stemming from specific economic sectors or sovereign debt, Bundesbank deputy chief Sabine Lautenschlaeger said.

Protecting banks from being affected by weak public finances requires not only good supervision but also regulation which prevents banks from taking on excessive risk through state financing, Lautenschlaeger said.

“Such regulation should, for instance, include upper limits for lending to governments. It should also encompass appropriate capital backing for government bonds,” she told a financial conference in Frankfurt.

The European Central Bank is setting up a banking supervisor that is due to become operational in 2014. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.