Buba- no comment on report Weidmann mulled resigning

FRANKFURT, Aug 31 (Reuters) - A Bundesbank spokesman declined comment on Friday on a report in German mass circulation Bild newspaper that Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann had considered resigning several times in recent weeks.

Bild cited financial sources as saying Weidmann had discussed his possible resignation with other top members of the central bank’s leadership.

Weidmann opposes plans being promoted by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi to embark on a new programme to buy government bonds of debt-ridden southern European countries to help quell the euro zone debt crisis.

However, Weidmann indicated to Der Spiegel magazine this week that he planned to stay at his post.

“I can do my task best if I stay in office. I want to work to ensure that the euro is just as hard as the mark was,” Weidmann told Der Spiegel magazine in an interview released on Sunday.