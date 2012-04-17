Sky beats Deutsche Telekom to Bundesliga rights

FRANKFURT, April 17 (Reuters) - Sky Deutschland beat out heavyweight challenger Deutsche Telekom in an auction for broadcast rights for German Bundesliga soccer matches, the German Football League (DFL) said.

The rights cover the four seasons starting in 2013/14 and will fetch an overall 2.5 billion euros ($3.3 billion), or an average 628 million euros per season, DFL said on Tuesday.

Sky Deutschland, 49.9 percent-owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp, won rights to show Bundesliga matches via cable and satellite - which it already held for the last three seasons - as well as the mobile and IPTV rights previously held by Deutsche Telekom.