FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sky beats Deutsche Telekom to Bundesliga rights
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 17, 2012 / 11:16 AM / in 5 years

Sky beats Deutsche Telekom to Bundesliga rights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 17 (Reuters) - Sky Deutschland beat out heavyweight challenger Deutsche Telekom in an auction for broadcast rights for German Bundesliga soccer matches, the German Football League (DFL) said.

The rights cover the four seasons starting in 2013/14 and will fetch an overall 2.5 billion euros ($3.3 billion), or an average 628 million euros per season, DFL said on Tuesday.

Sky Deutschland, 49.9 percent-owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp, won rights to show Bundesliga matches via cable and satellite - which it already held for the last three seasons - as well as the mobile and IPTV rights previously held by Deutsche Telekom.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.