FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poor soy crushing margins in China to improve -Bunge CEO
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2014 / 2:10 PM / 3 years ago

Poor soy crushing margins in China to improve -Bunge CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BARCARENA, Brazil, April 25 (Reuters) - Poor soy crushing margins in China that have led the Asian importer to default on soy purchases are short-term and should improve in two to three months, Bunge Ltd Chief Executive Officer Soren Schroder said.

He spoke at a dinner in northern Brazil on Thursday, the night before the inauguration of Bunge’s 700 million reais ($314 million) terminal in Barcarena in Para state.

Raul Padilla, who will take charge of Bunge’s Brazilian operations next week, said China had not canceled any Brazilian soybean purchases from the company. Padilla replaces Pedro Parente.

$1 = 2.2277 reais Reporting by Gustavo Bonato; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.