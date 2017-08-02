FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bunge CEO says to 'evaluate best path' amid consolidation talk
August 2, 2017 / 1:28 PM / an hour ago

Bunge CEO says to 'evaluate best path' amid consolidation talk

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. agricultural commodities trader Bunge Ltd (BG.N) will "evaluate the best path" for the company with shareholders in mind, Chief Executive Officer Soren Schroder said on Wednesday when asked whether a sale of the company is possible.

"There's no entrenchment," he said during an earnings conference call with analysts.

Bunge was approached by rival commodities trader Glencore PLC (GLEN.L) with a takeover offer in May.

Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Bernadette Baum

