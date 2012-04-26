FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bunge income falls on weak fertilizer, ethanol business
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2012 / 12:26 PM / in 5 years

Bunge income falls on weak fertilizer, ethanol business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, April 26 (Reuters) - Agricultural processor Bunge said on Thursday its first-quarter income dropped 60 percent from a year ago due to weak fertilizer prices and margins for ethanol.

The company, among the top sugar and ethanol producers, said it still expected good results for the year. The fertilizer business, pressured by falling global prices, should improve, along with margins for ethanol, said Alberto Weisser, Bunge’s chairman and chief executive officer

Bunge reported a profit of $92 million, or 57 cents a share, down from $232 million, or $1.49 a share, last year. Excluding costs for a legacy environmental claim in Brazil and other adjustments, earnings were 69 cents a share.

Revenue of $13.45 billion was up from $12.2 billion a year earlier. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected a $1.18 per share profit on $13.25 billion of revenue.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.